Missouri enters data center competition with new tax breaks

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new Missouri law offering tax breaks to computer data centers already is making an impact.

Internet service provider Bluebird Network is citing the incentives as one reason it is moving ahead with an expansion of a data center in Springfield.

The law that took effect in late August offers a sales tax exemption on data center equipment and utilities for businesses that meet certain investment thresholds and hire additional workers.

Bluebird Network estimates it could save $191,000 of taxes on its planned $8 million expansion.

State economic development officials are hoping other companies now also will consider Missouri for their data centers.

Missouri is at least the 23rd state to enact specific tax breaks for data centers.