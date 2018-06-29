Missouri Equine Industry Brought Together at Boone County Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA- This weekend at the Boone County Fairgrounds, the Missouri Equine Council hosted its annual celebration and fundraiser. Entertainers, vendors, and speakers came to the fairgrounds to educate on the equine industry.

The event went from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. In the main arena, competitions took place, entertainers wowed the audience, and drill teams galloped around the arena doing routines.

In the seminar room, speakers promoted the equine industry and also lectured about legislation influencing the equine industry. The Missouri Equine Council hope that when they band together, they can influence the decisions that are made by Local, State and Federal Governments impacting the equine industry.