Missouri escapes first round of NCAA tournament
IOWA CITY - It took overtime but the Missouri Women's Basketball team snuck past Drake 77-76 in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday.
The Tigers used 21 points from Senior guard Sophie Cunningham and 18 points from Cierra Porter to keep their season alive.
After being fouled on a three point attempt, Jordan Roundtree hit the game winning free throw with 1.1 seconds remaining in overtime.
Missouri (24-10) will face the second seeded Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Columbia city leaders met in a closed meeting on Friday to propose ways to build relationships between the... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday turned over his long-awaited final report on the contentious Russia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two lawsuits for discrimination, filed against Columbia Public Schools and a former assistant superintendent, were dismissed Thursday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police were investigating shots fired in the 1000 block of Elleta Blvd. An officer on scene said... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — More towns are evacuating as the flooded Missouri River seeps over and through busted levees.... More >>
in
SALINE COUNTY - A Glasgow woman in jail for a probation violation died Thursday, according to a news release. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools students will have school on the day after Memorial Day, a reversal from the previously... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A federal grand jury indicted the man accused of starting a fire at Planned Parenthood on new charges.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An overnight fire at the ABB facility started in the building's exhaust system, according to a news... More >>
in
(CNN) - Farmers in parts of Nebraska and Iowa had precious little time to move themselves from the floodwaters that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City leaders will meet Friday to try to find a solution to the recent spike in gun violence... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - A Moniteau County Sheriff's Office deputy was taken to a local hospital Thursday night after a passenger... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Candidates in the Columbia mayoral race met Thursday night in the only event being called a 'debate' between... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - Lorenzo Moreno was partners with Vincent Valentino at the successful Sarsapilla Speakeasy, until his disappearance two weeks ago.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug designed to specifically treat postpartum depression. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is being recognized for its work in improving the mental health of its students and... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities have rescued several people stranded by flooding in northwest Missouri as the swollen Missouri River... More >>
in