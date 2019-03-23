Missouri escapes first round of NCAA tournament

IOWA CITY - It took overtime but the Missouri Women's Basketball team snuck past Drake 77-76 in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday.

The Tigers used 21 points from Senior guard Sophie Cunningham and 18 points from Cierra Porter to keep their season alive.

After being fouled on a three point attempt, Jordan Roundtree hit the game winning free throw with 1.1 seconds remaining in overtime.

Missouri (24-10) will face the second seeded Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.