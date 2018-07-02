Missouri Execution Ruling Aftermath

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - For nearly two years, Missouri's execution chamber at Bonne Terre has sat quiet. Now that a federal appeals court has lifted a moratorium on executions in the state, that may soon change. What's less certain is how the decision will affect the 36 other states that use lethal injection. Those who follow the death penalty call the ruling important but doubt it will open the floodgates of executions in other states. Missouri officials, including Governor Blunt and Attorney General Jay Nixon, appear eager to restart the execution process in the wake of Monday's ruling by a three-judge panel of the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the state's three-drug procedure is not cruel and unusual punishment.

