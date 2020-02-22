Missouri executions expected to slow
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eighteen convicted killers have been executed in Missouri in the last two years, a pace that is expected to slow significantly with death sentences on the decline and many of the 28 remaining death row inmates still filing appeals.
Only Texas, with 24, has performed more executions than Missouri since November 2013.
Execution appears to be imminent for just one inmate, Earl Forrest, who has exhausted his appeals. Attorney General Chris Koster has asked the Missouri Supreme Court to set an execution date.
Sixteen inmates have yet to exhaust their appeals. Others remain in limbo due to a variety of reasons, including two for medical concerns and two inmates ruled mentally incompetent for execution.
