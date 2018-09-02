Missouri expands crimes targeting credit card fraud

2 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Monday, June 06 2016 Jun 6, 2016 Monday, June 06, 2016 3:15:00 PM CDT June 06, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press and Abby Breidenbach, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signed legislation making it a misdemeanor crime to possess fraudulently obtained credit card information.

The legislation signed Monday by Nixon expands an existing law that makes it illegal to use someone else's identity to try to get credit or debit devices.

Nixon said current law does not allow charges against people who possess stolen credit information unless that information has been used.

The new law will add possession of fraudulently obtained credit and debit devices to a list of Class A misdemeanors, which are punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and a year in jail.

Cat Sandstedt had her debit card information stolen two years ago. "I will be interested to see how they uphold that," she said, adding that it would be difficult to track down people who violated the law by mere possession of another person's credit card.

Estella Lau whose credit card was stolen said she could have benefited from this law a year ago. "I wish they did this before. I think it could have made a difference for me when they found my card."

Her card was never used by the thief, but was found in one person's possession, along with a few other fraudulent cards. She said the thief could not have been punished for having, specifically her stolen card.

Nixon said the new law will provide police with another way to hold hackers and identity thieves accountable.

The law will take effect Aug. 28.

This law is one of seven the governor signed Monday. 

Another law is aimed to help victims of domestic violence. It lets them keep their cell phone numbers and services separate from the wireless accounts of their abusers. The law will allow cell service providers to transfer the victim's cell phone service to a new account where they can retain their same phone number and associated numbers and services.

The governor's office said Nixon also signed:

  • House Bill 1443 allowing LAGERS (Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System) member political subdivisions to move prior non-LAGERS retirement plans into the LAGERS retirement system.  HB 1443 addresses problems identified by the Governor in a previously vetoed version of the bill.
  • House Bill 1530, which brings Missouri into compliance with federal laws requiring the collection of certain unemployment debt through the Treasury Offset Program and requiring that 15 percent of any assessed penalty be paid into the Unemployment Compensation Fund, a benefit fund;
  • House Bill 1593 to exempt county collectors from the 10 penalty for untimely distribution of taxes collected if the taxes are subject to a taxpayer protest or disputed assessment; 
  • House Bill 1721 modifying the manner and frequency in which a supervisory committee of a credit union verifies its member accounts so it conforms to the manner and frequency proscribed in federal law; and
  • Senate Bill 660, which changes the amount that banking corporations or associations bidding to become the depositories of the funds of a county are required to submit to not less than $2,500.

More News

Grid
List

Cooper County dedicates new fire station to woman who donated her land
Cooper County dedicates new fire station to woman who donated her land
BUNCETON – The Cooper County Fire Protection District dedicated one of its newest stations Sunday to the woman who gave... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 6:56:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Minor injuries after jet ski explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks
Minor injuries after jet ski explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A jet ski exploded after a man tried starting his watercraft Sunday. According to... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 6:32:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Colleges confused over 'emotional support' animals
Colleges confused over 'emotional support' animals
PHOENIX, AZ - College student Sydney Sheets brings her dog Halo with her everywhere. He’s not just a pet to... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 4:18:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

UPDATE: No casualties in Route B multi-car pile up
UPDATE: No casualties in Route B multi-car pile up
BOONE COUNTY - Three people are in the hospital with minor to moderate injuries after a multi-car pile up in... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 3:18:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Missouri judge halts new law on deer inspections
Missouri judge halts new law on deer inspections
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge is blocking portions of a new state law on meat inspections from taking... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Missouri artist covering up racist tattoos for free
Missouri artist covering up racist tattoos for free
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri artist is covering racist tattoos for free to try and give people who've had a... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 12:25:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Teen in serious condition following crash
Teen in serious condition following crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 8:43:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Bash celebrates the end of summer
Bash celebrates the end of summer
COLUMBIA - Cooper’s Landing End of Summer Bash kicked off Sunday to finish up the landing’s busy summer season with... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 5:39:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:40:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Orphaned owls find wild forever home
Orphaned owls find wild forever home
COLUMBIA - A group responsible for rescuing and healing birds of prey released five orphaned owls in the woods near... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:57:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
COLUMBIA - A recent study named Columbia as one of the top cities in the country for drivers with DUIs.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:48:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
MOKANE - The "World's Fair" is continuing is 69-yearlong tradition of raising money for the community. The Mokane Lion's... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
FULTON - The Fulton Brick District is turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month. From the sidewalk or the... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 8:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Current drought affects local produce groups
Current drought affects local produce groups
COLUMBIA - A local produce group set up a farmers market on Saturday with its seasonal produce despite a drought... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 5:05:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department on Saturday said it received a report of a sexual assault in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
COLUMBIA - The streets on MU's campus were packed Saturday as the Tigers opened their season against UT Martin. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people have died in the collision of a motorcycle and... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 83°
9pm 80°
10pm 79°
11pm 79°