Missouri extends aid to Ferguson businesses

FERGUSON (AP) - The state of Missouri is extending a program to offer no-interest loans to small businesses in and near Ferguson damaged by recent violent protests.

The office of Gov. Jay Nixon on Friday outlined a $625,000 pool of loan money for businesses damaged by looting in Ferguson, Jennings, Dellwood and other nearby cities hit by vandals after the Monday night announcement that a St. Louis County grand jury decided to not indict Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in Michael Brown's shooting death.

The state made available $250,000 through the same Small Business Relief Program in August after the initial wave of protests in response to Brown's killing.

That's in addition to low-interest disaster loans available through the federal Small Business Administration.