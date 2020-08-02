Missouri extends food stamp benefits through August
COLUMBIA — Missouri’s Department of Social Services is extending the Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) through the month of August.
P-SNAP allows households to automatically get its maximum food stamp benefits loaded onto an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card.
Family Support Deputy Director of the Missouri Department of Social Services, Melissa Wolf, said the maximum amount of food stamps depends on the size of family.
As of June 30, 372,799 Missouri households or 773,079 individuals receive Food Stamp or SNAP benefits, according to a press release from DSS.
“I am very pleased Missourians will receive the maximum SNAP benefit for their household size during a month when families are buying needed items for the upcoming school year,” Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director of the Department of Social Services, said. “Those maximized SNAP benefits may allow families to spend their income on essential items their child needs for a successful return to the classroom, an important part of the ‘Show Me Strong’ Recovery Plan.”
Crystal Brewer, a mother of three who works and attends school full time, said the extra help goes a long way.
For more information on Food Stamps, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs, click here.