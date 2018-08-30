Missouri extends road losing streak at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Missouri basketball fell to Tennessee Saturday afternoon 90-70. The loss extends a program record for road losing streaks to 33 games.

Tennessee (15-12, 7-7 SEC) got off to a hot start with a 13-0 run to take a 16-3 lead in the first. Mizzou failed to cut the deficit to under six for the rest of the game.

The Tigers (7-19, 2-12 SEC) committed 14 turnovers that the Volunteers converted into 24 points while Mizzou could only convert six points from nine Tennessee turnovers.

Sophomore guard Terrence Phillips scored 18 for Mizzou with an additional three rebounds and three assists.

Tennessee received 20-point efforts from both freshman forward Grant Williams and senior guard Robert Hubbs III.

The officiating was tight throughout, as both teams shot over 30 free throws. In the second half, two technicals were called on Missouri. The first went against the team and the second against Phillips.

Missouri returns home for their next game against No. 13 Kentucky. The Tigers have never defeated the Wildcats in program history.