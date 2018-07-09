Missouri Extension Hosts Plant Protection Sessions

COLUMBIA (AP) - Protecting native plants from urban and suburban development is the focus of a pair of Missouri Extension workshops this week. The biodiversity workshops will take place on Tuesday afternoon in St. Peters and Wednesday afternoon in Boone County.

Speakers include an MU Extension wildlife specialist, a University of Missouri fisheries and wildlife professor and a University of Florida professor of wildlife ecology and conservation. The four-hour sessions cost $35.

The workshops are geared toward private landowners, local planners, developers, landscape architects, civil engineers, environmental consultants and the general public. Registration

