Missouri falls flat in 32-point loss to Purdue

COLUMBIA - A 66-yard punt from Missouri Punter Corey Fatony is about the only positive to take from the Tigers' 35-3 home loss at the hands of the Purdue Boilermakers.

"Everything felt and looked and smelled right...so we obviously didn't execute very good early on, on either side of the ball," Missouri Head Coach Barry Odom said after his defense allowed 477 total yards to the Boilermakers.

After nursing a bruised tailbone during the week, running back Damarea Crockett led the Tigers in carries with 10, rushing for just 19 yards. Missouri rushed for 70 total yards on the day.

Quarterback Drew Lock did not throw for a touchdown on the day, but turned the ball over twice by way of interception. Lock ended up with just 133 yards on the day.

The Missouri defense finished the day with three sacks, but Purdue Quarterback David Blough finished with just six incompletions.

Missouri's next game will be at home on September 23, time is to be announced.