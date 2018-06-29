Missouri falls to Indiana 31-27

COLUMBIA - Maty Mauk threw for 318 yards and Russell Hansbrough added 119 on the ground, but the No. 18 Missouri Tigers lost to the Indiana Hoosiers 31-27 at home. This was Missouri's first loss on the season and the Tigers will likely fall out of the next rankings because of it. Missouri allowed more than 200 rushing yards in the game and saw its turnover streak end at 47 games.

Indiana opened the scoring when running back Tevin Coleman ran in from one yard away. Missouri answered immediately as Mauk fired a strike to Jimmie Hunt from 45 yards out to even the score at 7-7.

The Hoosiers added another one-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. This time, it was running back D'Angelo Roberts running into the endzone. On the following drive, Hansbrough broke through the Indiana defense for a 68-yard touchdown burst to once again tie the score 14-14.

The Tigers were able to force a punt and convert a field goal on the next possession to take a 17-14 lead. Indiana was able to add a field goal of its own just before halftime. The teams were tied at 17-17 heading into the intermission.

Mauk threw an interception on the first play of the third quarter, but the Hoosiers weren't able to capitalize. In fact, there was no scoring in the third quarter until the final minute when Indiana quarterback Nate Sudfeld found J-Shun Harris from 11 yards away to put the Hoosiers up 24-17.

The Tigers tied up the score on the opening drive of the fourth quarter when Mauk tossed a one-yard pass to Sean Culkin for the touchdown. After a series of defensive stops, Andrew Baggett hit a field goal from 40 yards away to put the Tigers up 27-24 with just over two minutes remaining.

The Hoosiers weren't fazed as they drove down the field, even converting on a fourth down after Mizzou was flagged for pass interference. Another Missouri penalty set up the Hoosiers inside the red zone. Roberts scored the game-winning touchdown from three yards away and Indiana held on to pull off the upset.

The Tigers fall to 3-1 on the season and will begin their conference schedule next week when they travel to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks.