Missouri Falls to Kentucky in Overtime

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Julius Mays' eight points in overtime, including four clinching free throws in the final 33 seconds, helped Kentucky get the important victory it needed to bolster its NCAA tournament chances, beating Missouri 90-83 Saturday night.

Mays made six free throws in overtime and scored 21 of his 24 points after halftime for the Wildcats (19-8, 10-4 Southeastern Conference), who needed a 'quality' win to go along with their triumph over then-No. 16 Mississippi last month. Kentucky got it by holding serve at Rupp Arena over Missouri (19-8, 8-6) in the marquee game on ESPN College Game Day, and the Wildcats' backcourt was key in beating the Tigers.

Archie Goodwin scored all 18 of his points after intermission while Ryan Harrow added 16 with eight rebounds and six assists. That helped offset Phil Pressey's 27 points and Missouri's determined effort that forced overtime.

Alex Poythress added 21 points for the Wildcats.