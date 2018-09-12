Missouri Falls to No.1 Florida in Quarterfinals of SEC Tournament

ATLANTA - Missouri basketball went up against No. 1 Florida Friday afternoon in Atlanta in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference but could not keep up with the Gators' offense. The Tigers fell to Florida 72-49.

Missouri kept the game tied 29-29 at halftime. The Tigers still had a chance with nearly 10 minutes left in the game, but Florida was able to turn it on late. The Gators outscored the Tigers 34-13 during the final 10:06 and will advance to play the winner of the Tennessee-South Carolina game.

Eight Florida players scored at least four points. The Gators were led by Michael Frazier and Scottie Willbekin, with 15 points each.

"They play in tandem with each other well," Missouri's Jabari Brown said. "They always know where their teammates are going to be at. They're a disciplined team."

Brown led Missouri with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist during Friday's game.

Both Brown and Jordan Clarkson were recently named to the All-SEC Team this week by league coaches. Brown was a first team pick and Clarkson earned second team honors.

Head coach Frank Haith is still one win short of 200 for his head coaching career.

With Friday's loss to the Gators, the Tigers are eliminated from the SEC tournament and await their postseason fate Sunday night.