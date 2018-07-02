Missouri Falls to Ole Miss Despite Comeback

OXFORD, Miss. - The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Missouri Tigers 91-88 Saturday night at The Coliseum in Oxford.

Earnest Ross led the Tigers on offense with 24 points. Jordan Clarkson was not far behind with 23 points of his own, and Jabari Brown netted 20 points. The rest of the team combined for 21 points.

For the Rebels, Marshall Henderson was the top scorer with 29 points. 24 of his points came via the three-pointer. He did not have a point from inside the paint until the second half. Ladarius White scored 16 points, 12 coming from beyond the arc. Jarvis Summers also scored 16 points. All of Summers' points came in the second half.

The Tigers trailed 50-35 at the half. They opened the second half with six unanswered points in a comeback effort. Although they never tied the Rebels, they did come within one point.

Missouri will host Mike Anderson and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Mizzou Arena on Thursday.