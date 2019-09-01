Missouri falls to Wyoming in season opener

LARAMIE - The Missouri Tiger football team traveled west to face the Wyoming Cowboys to open their 2019 season. Prior to the season, Mizzou was picked to finish third in the SEC East.

The Tigers jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, courtesy of a touchdown pass from Kelly Bryant to Jonathan Nance and a Larry Rountree III two yard touchdown run. Missouri kept Wyoming scoreless the entire first quarter.

Wyoming waisted no time in the second quarter. Cooper Rothe kicked a successful 19 yard field goal with just over nine minutes to play in the first half. Wyoming trailed Missouri, 14-3.

Few possessions later, the Cowboys defense came up strong with a fumble return from C.J. Coldon and Wyoming cut the Tiger lead to 4, 14-10.

The Tigers only managed to score score three points in the second quarter. The Cowboys would tack on 17 more points before halftime.

Pretty slow start for both team offensively in the second half. Wyoming would add seven to its lead with a Trey Smith one yard touchdown run to give the Cowboys a 34-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Missouri would find the end zone two more times, however not enough to catch Wyoming.

The Tigers suffer a week one loss to the Cowboys, 37-31.