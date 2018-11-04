Missouri family receives Korean War veteran's medals

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A family in western Missouri has received medals for a Korean War veteran 65 years after his disappearance.

The Kansas City Star reports the family of U.S. Army Cpl. Edward Comstock gathered Sunday in a Kansas City park to receive the medals and citations Comstock earned before he went missing in action after a firefight in the war in 1951. The Army presumed he was dead in December 1953.

Comstock's medals include the Purple Heart, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal with the Bronze Service Star.

Gwinaver Stoneking, Comstock's sister, also received a 48-star American flag, which was the version of the flag during Comstock's disappearance.

More than 900 service members from Missouri died in the Korean War.