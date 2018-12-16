Missouri family settles in with rare identical triplets

FENTON (AP) — A suburban St. Louis family is settling in after their rare set of identical triplets came home from the hospital.

KSDK-TV reports that Jessica Kennedy gave birth to the babies Nov. 2 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. After nearly three weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the babies left the hospital last week.

Jessica Kennedy and her husband, Ben, have two older children. They conceived the triplets naturally and were stunned to learn during Jessica's pregnancy that they were expecting not one child, but three. The boys are named Reed, Knox and Finn.

Jessica Kennedy says the family is "hoping for the best" and would "just have to play it by ear and see how it goes."