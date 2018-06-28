Missouri family struggles to pay for 2 funerals

SULLIVAN (AP) - The family of an eastern Missouri man killed in flooding was struggling to pay for another funeral.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the latest tragedy happened Tuesday. Sixty-year-old John "Jay" Lyons of Sullivan died while trying to pass through a flooded road near Meramec State Park. His car was swept off the road.

Three weeks earlier, a head-on Franklin County crash killed Lyons' 38-year-old stepson, Jason Stewart, and the driver of the other vehicle. The divorced Sullivan fast-food worker was a father of five.

Stewart's cousin, Autumn Olson, likened the situation to a horror movie. She says the family is "trying to come together."

Donors to two GoFundMe accounts have pledged several thousand dollars. Also helping out are several churches, the American Red Cross and Lyons' workplace.