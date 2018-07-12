Missouri Fans Follow Team to Omaha

OMAHA - Missouri basketball fans followed the team to Omaha, Nebraska Friday to watch the first MU game of the NCAA basketball tournament.

Missouri's two-seed was not high enough to give it a spot in the Midwest region of the tournament, but did keep it nearby in the West region site in Omaha. The fans are thankful for the convenience of the close trip.

"It's just like going out for the weekend, seeing the Tigers, it's awesome," said MU fan and Rockport, MO native Tyler Young. "We're just coming up for the day to see them and heading back tonight."

Missouri is in the midst of a historic season, setting school records for regular season wins (27) and Big 12 wins (14), but the fans think that's just the beginning.

"Oh I'm thinking they're going to the Final Four," said Missouri fan Karen Allen

Missouri has never been to a Final Four. The Tigers have the most NCAA tournament game wins (22) without a Final Four appearance.