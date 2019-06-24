Missouri Farm Bureau Says Farm Bill Gives Consumers More Choices

5 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, February 05 2014 Feb 5, 2014 Wednesday, February 05, 2014 4:18:00 PM CST February 05, 2014 in News
By: Brynne Whittaker, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - As Congress passed the new federal farm bill Tuesday, the Missouri Farm Bureau said the bill will give consumers more choices in where to buy food. They also said that without the farm bill, food prices were due to increase. 

"It's a food bill, in that it gives food security and a safety net for farmers and ranchers in Missouri," Missouri Farm Bureau's Director of National Legislative Programs Garrett Hawkins said. "And across the country, but it also invests money into consumer choice. It invests in farmer's market programs, it actually expands that program, actually into local food businesses, provides loans to start up businesses in small communities."

Hawkins said the farm bill focuses more on research in specialty crops instead of standard Missouri crops like soybeans. 

"In Missouri, you think of corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton and rice in the boot heel, maybe beef, pork, but when you look at some of the most significant investments have been," Hawkins said. "Especially in the last two farm bills, they've been in areas to promote research for specialty crops."

The 5-year bill covers everything from subsidies for farmers, the food stamp program for low income Americans and increased conservation efforts. The biggest change in this year's farm bill will be the transition away from the $4.5 billion a year direct payment program for farmers. The program gave farmers who had a  bad year, a direct payment even if they didn't grow crops.  The new bill focuses more on risk management for farmers with crop insurance.

Opponents of the transition from direct payments say that yields that insurance would pay out on are so low that it would not be worth it even in bad years.

Sponsors of the bill claim it will save taxpayers $23.6 billion in the next 10 years.     

More News

Grid
List

Firefighters return to mow hospitalized man's yard
Firefighters return to mow hospitalized man's yard
BOONE COUNTY - Monday night firefighters returned to a hospitalized Boone County man's home to finish mowing his lawn. ... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 9:49:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in Top Stories

Campground loses guests and revenue from flood
Campground loses guests and revenue from flood
OSAGE COUNTY – The Mari Osa Delta campground, along the Osage River and Missouri River Delta, has lost about 15... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 7:10:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

Wanted woman arrested after swimming across river in escape
Wanted woman arrested after swimming across river in escape
COOPER COUNTY - Deputies arrested 25-year-old Jasmine Bronger Monday afternoon after an incident Monday morning at the Harriman Hill river... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 6:39:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Judge allows abortions to continue in St. Louis through Friday
UPDATE: Judge allows abortions to continue in St. Louis through Friday
JEFFERSON CITY - Planned Parenthood can continue carrying out abortions at its St. Louis clinic through Friday, a circuit judge... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 4:06:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

Man pleads guilty to transporting a minor for illegal sex
Man pleads guilty to transporting a minor for illegal sex
SLATER - A 35-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to transporting a 16-year-old across state lines for illegal... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

Food truck vendors win new downtown location
Food truck vendors win new downtown location
COLUMBIA - Food truck vendors say their new spot in downtown Columbia is good for them and hungry customers. But... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 2:59:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

Cole County flood cleanup kits available
Cole County flood cleanup kits available
JEFFERSON CITY - Flooding cleanup kits are now available for those affected by recent natural disasters at the Cole County... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 2:58:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

Lt. governor requests second federal disaster declaration
Lt. governor requests second federal disaster declaration
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe asked President Donald Trump to issue a major disaster declaration to help those... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 2:52:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

Mosquito eggs hatch in flood waters; Jefferson City offers spraying
Mosquito eggs hatch in flood waters; Jefferson City offers spraying
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is trying to prevent active mosquito breeding in flooded areas. David Grellner, the city's... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 2:20:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

Overland man sentenced for 2017 deadly Audrain County shooting
Overland man sentenced for 2017 deadly Audrain County shooting
MEXICO - An Overland man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for the 2017 death of Leon Wilder.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 2:03:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Second suspect charged from Jefferson City shooting
UPDATE: Second suspect charged from Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY- A second suspect has been charged in connection with a Jefferson City shooting and assumed narcotics deal. ... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 11:56:00 AM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

Trump tightens sanctions on Iran
Trump tightens sanctions on Iran
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on tensions between the U.S. and Iran and in the Persian Gulf (all... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 11:31:00 AM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

Jefferson City finalizing clean-up process
Jefferson City finalizing clean-up process
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City's Department of Public Works marked June 30th as the final day for debris collection. The... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 3:30:00 AM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

MU and CPS team up to host unique camp
MU and CPS team up to host unique camp
COLUMBIA - STEMette summer camp will start Monday. The Columbia STEM Alliance in conjunction with Mizzou's College of Engineering... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 1:49:00 AM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

Officer shot and killed in St. Louis County, suspect in custody
Officer shot and killed in St. Louis County, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KSDK and AP) — A 26-year-old man was charged on Monday in relation to the shooting of... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 23 2019 Jun 23, 2019 Sunday, June 23, 2019 8:06:00 PM CDT June 23, 2019 in News

Moniteau County man sentenced for 2016 manslaughter
Moniteau County man sentenced for 2016 manslaughter
LEBANON - A Moniteau County man has been sentenced for the 2016 death of a Tipton student. Travis Clark,... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 23 2019 Jun 23, 2019 Sunday, June 23, 2019 6:26:00 PM CDT June 23, 2019 in News

Businesses and organizations holding block party to fight child abuse
Businesses and organizations holding block party to fight child abuse
COLUMBIA - Jonah Morgan, the store manager of Cricket Wireless in Columbia is holding a block party on Sunday to... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 22 2019 Jun 22, 2019 Saturday, June 22, 2019 8:18:00 PM CDT June 22, 2019 in News

Jefferson City looks back on one month anniversary of tornado
Jefferson City looks back on one month anniversary of tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - One month after an EF-3 tornado tore through Jefferson City, residents and local leaders are looking back... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 22 2019 Jun 22, 2019 Saturday, June 22, 2019 4:12:00 PM CDT June 22, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 15 active weather alerts
12am 66°
1am 66°
2am 65°
3am 64°