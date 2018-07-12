Missouri Farmers Look for Help

Not only do Missouri farmers have to deal with getting half the price for half the crops available on the state, now they have to deal with high costs to ship down the Mississippi and Missouri rivers A meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss how congress can help.

Republicans and Democratic representatives met with people who work in all areas of Missouri agriculture to get their suggestions on how congress can help.

High gas prices, limited storage, and backed up barge movement on the rivers mean hard times for farmers. Not only is there a shortage of barges, but there are not enough people to unload them down river. Hurricane victims have returned home to their communities, but many have not returned to their work on the river.

50% of Missouri's crops go down river, and the lack of manpower along the rivers mean local farmers need help. Another challenge is getting goods up the river at the same time. That's how Missouri farmers get items they need like nitrogen fertilizer.

With the flow problem, farmers should expect the costs of fertilizer to increase 100%.