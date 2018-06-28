Missouri Farmers Suffer From Tough Year

The summer was too dry. And then the frost. Both were reasons Missouri farmers like Guy Clark are glad to be done with this growing season.

"My dad says it's the worst growing year in his lifetime and he had even less rain than we had," Farmer's Market President Guy Clark said.

And for many Missouri farmers the effects hit them harder than the rest of the nation.

"We have high prices because the rest of the United States had good yields. So, even though our yields are low, and we have good prices because of the good yields everywhere, net income for farmers is going to be down, yet we're facing increased costs of production," Farm Bureau's Kelly Smith said.

And there was less time for farmers' crops to grow. Currently the corn, soybean, winter wheat and cotton crops are all almost completely harvested, all two to three weeks earlier than last year. But farmers like Clark say because of the way Missouri weather works, farmers have to be prepared for anything.

"It can be 70 degrees in the day and 30 at night, and you never know exactly what's going to happen," Clark said.

Even though farmers say Missouri is unpredictable, they're hoping for more than empty buckets next year. The Missouri Farm Bureau is pleased with the harvested bean crops. Soybeans are needed for ethanol and biodiesel, and those markets are expected to grow due to the high prices of fuel.