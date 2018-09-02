Missouri Film Office Closing

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Film Office will close June 30, after Governor Nixon vetoed a bill earlier this month that would have continued funding the operation.

The film office works with the Missouri Film Commission to help filmmakers set up and produce films within the state. The film commission will continue to operate but will not work with the film office.

Previously, filmmakers would contact the film office for information regarding location, permits and tax credits.

Governor Nixon's office said Tuesday the number of tax credits for films will remain the same. A spokesman said the roles and responsibilities of the film office will be integrated within the Department of Economic Development.

According to Missouri Watchdog, the film office is expected to spend around $200,000 by the end of this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Cindy Sheltmire, a film commission member, said she is upset with the way the Nixon adminstration is handling film's in Missouri. She said she isn't sure what the commission will do now that they aren't working with the film office.

In the last couple years, two Oscar-nominated films were shot in Missouri. "Up in the Air" and "Winter's Bone" were two big budget fims shot in the Show-Me-State.