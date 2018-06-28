Missouri Finalizes National Signing Day Class List
COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers have finalized their National Signing Day list. In total, Mizzou has added 19 new members to the team. ESPN ranks the new Tiger class as No. 21 overall and No. 8 in the Southeastern Conference.
Below is a list of the new members in the order that they became official. Recruits can not become official until the Mizzou Athletic Department receives their national letters of intent.
- 7:01 AM: OL Evan Boehm of Lee's Summit, Missouri
- 7:03 AM: TB Morgan Steward of Kansas City, Missouri
- 7:11 AM: LB Donavin Newsom of St. Louis, Missouri
- 7:26 AM: DL Evan Winston of Muskegon Heights, Michigan
- 7:27 AM: TE Sean Culkin of Largo, Florida
- 7:51 AM: QB Maty Mauk of Kenton, Ohio
- 7:56 AM: DB Ka'Ra Stewart of O'Fallon, Illinois
- 8:05 AM: DL Harold Brantley of Hershey, Pennsylvania
- 8:15 AM: WR Levi Copelin of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
- 8:17 AM: DL Rickey Hatley of Atlanta, Texas
- 8:28 AM: LB Torey Boozer of Everman, Texas
- 9:02 AM: LB Michael Scherer of St. Louis, Missouri
- 9:11 AM: TB Russell Hansbrough of Arlington, Texas
- 9:15 AM: OL Jordan Williams of Denton, Texas
- 9:21 AM: DB Chaston Cuffee of Cleburne, Texas
- 9:39 AM: DB John Gibson of Missouri City, Texas
- 9:45 AM: LB Markus Golden of St. Louis, Missouri
- 10:05 AM: WR Dorial Green-Beckham of Springfield, Missouri
- Transfer: WR Darius White of Fort Worth, Texas (will have two years of eligibility remaining starting with 2013 season)