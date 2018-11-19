Missouri Finishes Day One at Sir Pizza Cards Challenge

WESTON, FL -- The Missouri Women's Golf team is in a tie for ninth after the first two rounds of play at the Sir Pizza Cards Challenge. The Tigers shot 309-306--315 on the day to finish 39-over-par. Leading the tournament is North Carolina State (+15) followed by Texas State (+18) in second. The Tigers are neck-and-neck with East Tennessee State, who went 310-305--615 on the day to tie with Mizzou. Missouri is just one stroke back from Kansas (+38) who finished in eighth place after the first day.

Hannah Lovelock is currently leading the Tigers in a tie for 25th place. After shooting 80 in the first round, Lovelock came back to hit even par in the second round of play for a final second round tally of 8-over-par. Senior Marissa Cook is just one stroke back in a tie for 29th place. She finished the day 9-over par going 77-76--153 through the first two rounds.

Playing as individuals, Ariana Savich and Kelly Osborne both sit in a tie for 64th in the tournament. The two both shot 81-79--160 through the first two rounds.

The final round of the Sir Pizza Cards Challenge will begin Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. at the Weston Hills Country Club in Weston, Florida.