Missouri Firm Recalls Meatballs Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

WASHINGTON - P.E. & F. Inc., a St. Louis establishment, is recalling approximately 123 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat meatballs due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.

15-oz. packages of "Fazio's Meatballs" are subject to recall.

Each package has a lot code of "041114," and bears the establishment number "EST. 13051" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were produced on April 11, 2013, and sold at retail locations in the St. Louis area.

The problem was discovered by FSIS routine sampling for Listeria monocytogenes. The company inadvertently did not hold the product pending test results. FSIS and the company have received no reports of illnesses associated with consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis. However, listeriosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at www.AskKaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline, 1-888-674-6854, can be reached Monday through Friday.