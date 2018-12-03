Missouri Football Finishes Spring Ball with Black and Gold Game

COLUMBIA- The Black and Gold game had a little bit of everything: healthy players, defensive domination and competition for starting spots--especially the quarterbacks.



Running Back Henry Josey grabbed his first touch down after coming back from an injury. He was just happy to be in black and gold.



"It was different because I actually have my game jersey on, that was about the only thing different," Josey said. "Being back out here is just another home to me. I love being out here and I love the fans, and just doing what I can for my teammates."



The defense grabbed four interceptions, three sacks, five pass break ups and three tackle for losses during the spring game.



The defense chose to wear gold at the scrimmage because they won close to every practice and scrimmage this spring and the plan for fall camp isn't that different.



"We gotta keep those black jersey's, if we lose it for a day we are going to get it back the next day," said Junior Defensive Linemen Matt Hoch. "So, no matter what, it's always a competition around here and we're always trying to be the best we can be defensively, and always out to beat the offense."



"A lot more team chemistry this year, we're going to be playing together and we're going to be relentless," Josey said. "Every play we're going to be chasing whoever it is, the quarterback, running back, we're going to be swarming the ball and we're just going to be out there doing everything we can to help our offense out and be the best defense we can be."



The Quarterback position is up for grabs. James Franklin led the pack by completing 9 out of 15 throws for 80 yards and Maty Mauk went 6 for 17 with 73 yards and had two interceptions and three sacks.



Mauk knows that there's still work to be done.



"I made a few good throws, but I mean just the interceptions were rough, so I'm going to be working on that," Mauk said. "Obviously it started out a lot slower than what I wanted to. Had a couple of bad reads, but I mean just to finish strong, I'm excited about it and I know what I've got to work on and to go into fall camp, I'm ready to go."



"I think James had a real good spring, probably the best one he's had since he's been here," Head Coach Gary Pinkel said. "Maty did some great things, and Corbin certainly did too, so it will be interesting. The competition is good and it's great to me that it goes right into August. It's fine that that's where we're at."



With the conclusion of Spring Ball, the Tigers will soon focus on summer conditioning in preparation for the second season in the SEC. Coach Pinkel says a new depth chart will be released within the week.