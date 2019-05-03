Missouri football game time set for opener
COLUMBIA - New Mizzou quarterback Kelly Bryant and the Mizzou Tigers will make their 2019 debut away from Faurot Field.
The Missouri football season opening game at Wyoming will be on Aug. 31.
The game will start at 6:30 p.m. CDT and be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Following their season opener on the road, the Tigers will play five consecutive home games.
They will play their home opener on Sept., 7th against West Virginia that game will be followed by SEMO, South Carolina, Troy, and Ole Miss.
The Ole Miss game on October 12th will be Missouri's homecoming game.
Missouri finished 2018 with an 8-5 record after their loss to Oklahoma State 38-33.
