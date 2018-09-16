Missouri Football Lands 28 Recruits for the 2014 Class

COLUMBIA - Wednesday marks the end of the college football recruiting season.

Most top college football prospects made verbal commitments before National Signing Day, but some of the remaining athletes waited to announce their choice on the final day.

The University of Missouri football program collected 28 National Letters of Intent from scholarship offered prospects.

The 2014 class is compromised of eight home-grown athletes with the remaining 20 coming to Missouri from out of state.

The Tigers missed on the No. 22 defensive tackle in the country in Poona Ford, a 6-foot, 285-pound native of Hilton Head, South Carolina, who chose Texas instead.

According to ESPN, the 2014 class is ranked No. 33 overall and No. 12 in the Southeastern Conference.

Below is the list of Missouri signees categorized by home state's ---

Missouri:

Sam Bailey, Offensive Line - 6'4" / 265 - Lamar, Mo. (Lamar)

Andy Bauer, Offensive Line - 6'3" / 300 - St. Louis, Mo. (Desmet)

Kendall Blanton, Tight End - 6'6" / 300 - Blue Springs, Mo. (Blue Springs South)

Logan Cheadle, Cornerback - 5'10" / 170 - Lee's Summit, Mo. (Lee's Summit West)

Darnell Green, Wide Receiver - 6'5" / 180 - Springfield, Mo. (Hillcrest)

Grant Jones, Tight End - 6'3" / 225 - Columbia, Mo. (Hickman)

Kevin Pendleton, Offensive Line - 6'3" / 320 - Lee's Summit, Mo. (Lee's Summit West)

Raymond Wingo, Defensive Back - 6'0" / 175 - St. Louis, Mo. (St. Louis University HS)

Alabama:

Walter Brady, Defensive End - 6'3" / 225 - Florence, Alabama (Florence)

Florida:

DeSean Blair, Wide Receiver - 6'2" / 185 - Jacksonville, Fla. (Sandalwood)

Lawrence Lee, Wide Receiver - 5'11" / 175 - Pensacola, Fla. (West Florida Tech)

Rocel McWilliams, Defensive Line - 6'3" / 245 - Pensacola, Fla. (West Florida Tech)

Trevon Walters, Running Back - 5'10" / 195 - Bradenton, Fla. (Manatee)

Spencer Williams, Defensive Line - 6'4" / 220 - Jacksonville, Fla. (First Coast)

Ish Witter, Running Back - 5'8" / 195 - Tampa, Fla. (Alonso)

Marvin Zanders, Quarterback - 6'2" / 180 - Jacksonville, Fla. (Raines)

Georgia:

Nate Brown, Wide Receiver - 6'3" / 205 - Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett)

Tavon Ross, Defensive Back - 6'0" / 200 - Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County)

Thomas Wilson, Athlete - 5'11" / 185 - Buford, Ga. (Buford)

Illinois:

Greg Taylor, Defensive Back - 5'11" / 185 - East St. Louis, Ill. (East St. Louis)

Indiana:

Brandon Lee, Linebacker - 6'2" / 215 - Indianapolis, Ind. (Lawrence Central)

Kansas:

Mike Fairchild, Offensive Line - 6'5" / 280 - Overland Park, Kan. (Blue Valley North)

Mississippi:

Kenya Dennis, Cornerback - 6'0" / 200 - Leland, Miss. (Hind CC)

Tennessee:

Paul Adams, Offensive Line - 6'6" / 280 - Nashville, Tenn. (Christ Presbyterian Academy)

Thomas Richard, Wide Receiver - 6'0" / 190 - Nashville, Tenn. (Christ Presbyterian Academy)

Finis Stribling, Defensive Back - 5'11" / 180 - Thompson's Station, Tenn. (Independence)

Texas

Keyon Dilosa, Wide Receiver - 6'3" / 190 - Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock)

Roderick Winters, Linebacker - 5'11" / 195 - Arlington, Texas (Bowie)

Five members of the class graduated high school early and have already enrolled at MU. Taking classes in the spring semester allows they to begin practicing with the team. The Tigers open spring camp on March 11.