Missouri Football Leaves for Cotton Bowl

COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team took off to Dallas, Tx. for the 2014 Cotton Bowl Friday.

The team boarded busses outside the Missouri Athletic Training Complex Friday morning in front of fans. The busses headed to Columbia Regional Airport where the team boarded its flight.

The team will arrive in Dallas later this afternoon. The team starts practice Saturday at 11:15 a.m.

The Cotton Bowl features the Tigers and former Big 12 foe Oklahoma St. on Friday, January 3, 2014 at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on FOX.

