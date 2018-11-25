Missouri Football Leaves for Cotton Bowl

4 years 10 months 4 weeks ago Friday, December 27 2013 Dec 27, 2013 Friday, December 27, 2013 9:54:00 AM CST December 27, 2013 in News
By: Brent Pearson, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team took off to Dallas, Tx. for the 2014 Cotton Bowl Friday. 

The team boarded busses outside the Missouri Athletic Training Complex Friday morning in front of fans. The busses headed to Columbia Regional Airport where the team boarded its flight.

The team will arrive in Dallas later this afternoon. The team starts practice Saturday at 11:15 a.m. 

The Cotton Bowl features the Tigers and former Big 12 foe Oklahoma St. on Friday, January 3, 2014 at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on FOX. 

Tune in to Sports Xtra with Chris Gervino on Sunday after KOMU 8 News to watch live reports from Dallas. Also, check back here on KOMU.com and follow @KOMUsports on twitter for updates throughout the next few weeks at the Cotton Bowl. 

