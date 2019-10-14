Missouri football ranked 22nd in AP poll

18 hours 10 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, October 13 2019 Oct 13, 2019 Sunday, October 13, 2019 6:23:36 PM CDT October 13, 2019 in Sports
By: Robbie Liapis, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - After a victory against Ole Miss and Georgia's loss to South Carolina, the Associated Press ranked the Missouri Tigers No. 22 in the nation.

Mizzou began the year on a loss, but have won five straight to bring their record to 5-1.

This is their highest ranking since week two of the 2015 season, when they were ranked No. 21. This is also Mizzou's highest ranking with Barry Odom as head coach.

The Tigers are heading into the more difficult part of their schedule. The team will face Vanderbilt, Kentucky, No. 10 Georgia, No. 9 Florida, Tennessee, and Arkansas to finish out the season.

