Missouri football ranked 22nd in AP poll

COLUMBIA - After a victory against Ole Miss and Georgia's loss to South Carolina, the Associated Press ranked the Missouri Tigers No. 22 in the nation.

Mizzou began the year on a loss, but have won five straight to bring their record to 5-1.

This is their highest ranking since week two of the 2015 season, when they were ranked No. 21. This is also Mizzou's highest ranking with Barry Odom as head coach.

The Tigers are heading into the more difficult part of their schedule. The team will face Vanderbilt, Kentucky, No. 10 Georgia, No. 9 Florida, Tennessee, and Arkansas to finish out the season.