Missouri Football Ranked No. 25 in AP Poll

COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team is ranked No. 25 in the latest NCAA Top 25 AP Poll. This is the first time the team has been ranked in two years.

The Tigers are 5-0 after beating Vanderbilt 51-28 in their SEC season opener on Saturday night. They are one of seven ranked SEC teams and are one of two undefeated teams in the conference along with Alabama.

Missouri takes on No. 7 Georgia this Saturday. It will be the team's first ranked opponent this season and the first of three straight ranked matchups. They host No. 17 Florida on Oct. 19 and No. 14 South Carolina on Oct. 26.