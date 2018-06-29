Missouri Football Ranked No. 25 in AP Poll

4 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, October 06 2013 Oct 6, 2013 Sunday, October 06, 2013 11:11:00 AM CDT October 06, 2013 in Tiger Talk
By: Mihir Bhagat, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team is ranked No. 25 in the latest NCAA Top 25 AP Poll. This is the first time the team has been ranked in two years.

The Tigers are 5-0 after beating Vanderbilt 51-28 in their SEC season opener on Saturday night. They are one of seven ranked SEC teams and are one of two undefeated teams in the conference along with Alabama.

Missouri takes on No. 7 Georgia this Saturday. It will be the team's first ranked opponent this season and the first of three straight ranked matchups. They host No. 17 Florida on Oct. 19 and No. 14 South Carolina on Oct. 26. 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
9am 84°
10am 88°
11am 90°
12pm 93°