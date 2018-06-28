Missouri Football signs 2016 recruiting class

COLUMBIA - Missouri Football signed 20 new student-athletes Wednesday, marking the first recruiting class for new head coach Barry Odom.

In a Mizzou Athletics press release Odom said, "I'm excited about what we have in place."

There are five Missouri natives in the 2016 recruiting class, including defensive lineman Tre Williams, a Rock Bridge High School graduate. Four of the signees are junior college transfers and wide receiver Chris Black comes to Mizzou as a graduate transfer from the University of Alabama. Black will have one year of eligibility remaining and had 25 career catches for 290 yards during his time at Alabama.

A complete list of the 2016 recruiting class is located at the bottom of this story.

Odom also introduced his coaching staff at the National Signing Day press conference, including the latest addition to the coaching staff, Jackie Shipp who signed on as defensive line coach earlier Wednesday.

"I'm really pleased with our coaching staff and what they were able to accomplish in a very short amount of time after coming together," Odom said. "To see their energy on the road and in the homes, in the schools and their relentlessness as they attacked recruiting, it was a great effort."

Missouri Tigers Football 2016 recruiting class:

(Name, Position, Hometown, High School/Previous College)