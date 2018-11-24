Missouri Football Sustains Academic Success

COLUMBIA - The NCAA is recognizing the University of Missouri football program for its academic success.

The Tigers have placed in the top-10 percent of the Academic Progress Rate for the 2012-2013 season. This is the second year in a row the Missouri Football program earned a spot in the APR top-10.

"We are very proud of this recognition, but really more about the culture that we have here at Mizzou and our focus on academics," said Head Coach Gary Pinkel. "The support system that is in place here is second to none, and that allows our young men and for their families to know that they will leave as college graduates. From our outstanding faculty, to our Total Person and Life Skills program, there are a lot of top-notch people who come together and make it an extremely successful environment at Mizzou. We're certainly very grateful for their efforts," he said.

This acheivement continues Head Coach Gary Pinkel's success in graduating his senior classes. Over the past five years, 96% of Missouri football's seniors have earned degrees from MU.

The Tiger football program was one of two from the Southeastern Conference to receive top-10 recognition, joined by Alabama.

The football team isn't the only team on campus with top-10 success in past years. Mizzou's gymnastics and women's swimming squads all posted top 10 APR marks for the 2011-12 academic year as well. The full APR report from the NCAA will be made available June 10, announcing detailed rates for all Mizzou teams.