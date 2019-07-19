Missouri football team selected third in SEC East in preseason picks

3 hours 8 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 6:46:03 PM CDT July 19, 2019 in Sports
By: Chance Sticklen, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

COLUMBIA - With the SEC Media Days wrapping up earlier this week, the SEC announced the annual media preseason picks on Friday. The Tigers were picked to finish third in the SEC East, behind Florida and Georgia. 

Five players also earned Preseason All-SEC Team including junior tight end, Albert Okwuegbunam (first team), offensive lineman, Tre-Vour Wallace-Simms (second team), linebacker Cale Garrett (second team), cornerback DeMarkus Acy (third team) and running back, Larry Rountree III (third team). 

A few Tigers were also named to preseason watch lists:

- TE Albert Okwuegbunam: Biletnikoff Award (top pass-catcher)

- RB Larry Rountree III: Doak Walker Award (top running back)

- LB Cale Garrett: Bednarik Award (top defensive player)

- QB Kelly Bryant: Maxwell Award (top offensive player)

Missouri will kickoff its 2019 campaign on August 31st at Wyoming. 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
10pm 86°
11pm 84°
12am 83°
1am 82°