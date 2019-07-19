Missouri football team selected third in SEC East in preseason picks

COLUMBIA - With the SEC Media Days wrapping up earlier this week, the SEC announced the annual media preseason picks on Friday. The Tigers were picked to finish third in the SEC East, behind Florida and Georgia.

Five players also earned Preseason All-SEC Team including junior tight end, Albert Okwuegbunam (first team), offensive lineman, Tre-Vour Wallace-Simms (second team), linebacker Cale Garrett (second team), cornerback DeMarkus Acy (third team) and running back, Larry Rountree III (third team).

A few Tigers were also named to preseason watch lists:

- TE Albert Okwuegbunam : Biletnikoff Award (top pass-catcher)

- RB Larry Rountree III: Doak Walker Award (top running back)

- LB Cale Garrett : Bednarik Award (top defensive player)

- QB Kelly Bryant: Maxwell Award (top offensive player)

Missouri will kickoff its 2019 campaign on August 31st at Wyoming.