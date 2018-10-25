Missouri football team still in search of first SEC win

COLUMBIA - Heading into week 9, the Missouri Tigers are still winless in the SEC, but will look to change that on Saturday against the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats. Mark Stoops and company head to Columbia, having beaten Vanderbilt last Saturday, 14-7.

For Missouri, Kentucky will be its fourth SEC opponent of the season. The Wildcats and the Tigers have met eight times and Kentucky holds a slight 5-3 lead in the all-time series. Kentucky just slipped by in last years contest, defeating Missouri, 40-34. Kentucky is 3-0 against SEC team this season.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock had quite an afternoon against Memphis, recording his sixth-best-single-game QB rating (226.2). Lock also notched his 11th career game with four scores.

The Tigers have also been without receiver Emanuel Hall, due to a death in the family. Hall returned to practice on Tuesday, but was limited. Hall has also been bothered by a groin injury this season. Hall hasn’t seen the turf since September 22 in the team’s loss against Georgia. He is currently not on the depth chart for Saturday’s game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.