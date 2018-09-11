Missouri Football Team to Host 120 Elementary School Students

COLUMBIA - As a part of the RALLY Club program, the Missouri Football team will host 120 students from Cedar Ridge Elementary School this Saturday for their game against Arkansas State.

"Our goal is to continue to expand the program to recognize the fantastic things our elementary students, teachers, and families are doing to build healthy school communities," said MU College of Education professor Leigh Neier in a press release. "The Cedar Ridge community stands out as one of the Columbia Public Schools that focuses on achievement and leadership opportunities for its students. This collaboration between Columbia Public Schools and Mizzou Athletics is a dynamic way to recognize the gains our students and teachers are making every single day in the classroom."

The RALLY Club stands for Recognizing Achievement, Learning and Leadership in our Youth. The program rewards students for their academic work and leadership skills in the classroom.

This is the first time the Missouri Football team will work with the RALLY Club. The Missouri men's basketball team previously hosted students from Russell Boulevard Elementary last year.

RALLY Club continues to seek expansion of their partnership with Mizzou Athletics and to expand other schools that want to get involved in this program.

"Many of our students who live right here in Columbia would never have the opportunity to go to a game with their family due to financial limitations, and this offers a way for our kids to experience a very important part of our town," said Ceder Ridge Principal Angie Chandler in a press release. "Community is important and we are honored to partner with the RALLY Club and Mizzou to provide an important link between our school and the community."