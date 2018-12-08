Missouri football to face former Big 12 foe in Texas Bowl

COLUMBIA - Following their six-game win streak to close the season, Coach Barry Odom and the Missouri Tigers will head to Houston to take on the Texas Longhorns in the Texas Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on December 27.

After starting the season 1-5, the Tigers turned it around with six straight victories, including four SEC wins and a victory over rival Arkansas.

The Longhorns finished 6-6 in their first season under new head coach Tom Herman.

This is the first bowl game for both teams since 2014, and the teams' first meeting against each other since 2011.