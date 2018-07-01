Mizzou Football to Reveal New Helmet

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Football Team will be donning a new look.

A Mizzou Network video revealed a teaser, announcing the helmet will be revealed at 6 PM CT on Gary Pinkel's website.

According to Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch, he tweeted that the helmets will have a black matte with a silver/chrome facemask. The tiger on the helmet will also be silver/chrome.

The Tigers will strap these helmets on for their game against Indiana University at Bloomington this Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.