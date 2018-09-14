Missouri gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a gang member from Springfield was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole for operating a methamphetamine conspiracy from jail.

Thirty-year-old Nathaniel Eisenhour was sentenced Thursday for participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from December 2016 to April 2017.



Eisenhour, a member of the Southwest Honkeys gang, was imprisoned in Greene County or state prisons during most of the conspiracy.



Prosecutors say Eisenhour admitted that he communicated with associates while he was incarcerated to sell methamphetamine and to collect money for past drug debts.