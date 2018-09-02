Missouri Gas Prices Take Slight Dip

JEFFERSON CITY - Average retail gasoline prices in Missouri fell 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week. They were averaging $3.15/g on Sunday.

The national average increased 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.34/g. In Missouri though, the prices Sunday were 25.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 10.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average has increased 10.3 cents per gallon during the last month. It is still 27.2 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.