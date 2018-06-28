Missouri Gasoline Prices Drop to Lowest Level in Months

On Monday AAA said the average price of regular unleaded in Missouri's five metro areas was $2.09 a gallon. That's down 25% from the $2.80 a gallon average a month ago and 32% below the $3.08 high point in early September. The cheapest gas in Missouri on Monday was in Springfield, where the average was a hair under $2.00 a gallon. That was followed by Kansas City with $2.01, St. Joseph at $2.02 and Columbia $2.20. The most expensive gas was in St. Louis, where the average price per gallon was $2.22, down from $2.99 a month ago. Nationwide, the average was $2.38 a gallon.