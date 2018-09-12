Missouri gets EPA Grant for Identifying Chemical Sites

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - The Missouri State Emergency Agency has been awarded a federal grant to help identify chemical facilities that have not adhered to federal reporting laws.

The $30,000 grant was announced by the regional office of the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA says the Missouri agency will use the funds to audit facilities that process and store 500 to 20,000 pounds of regulated chemicals.

The EPA says the grant is intended to find chemical facilities that have not reported as required under the Clean Air Act's risk management program. Those reports have been required since 1999.

EPA's chemical accident prevention regulations cover about 140 hazardous chemicals, including anhydrous ammonia and chlorine.