Missouri gets Little Relief from Hot, Dry Weather

COLUMBIA (AP) - Summer rain provided much-needed moisture across the northern third of the state. The Missouri Agricultural Statistics Service says the rest of the state saw crop conditions deteriorate further because of hot, dry weather. The agency says corn condition is rated 23% poor to very poor, 33% fair and 44% good to excellent. Soybeans are rated 25% poor to very poor, 39% fair, 32% good and 4% excellent. Sorghum is at 15% poor to very poor, 12% poor, 45% fair, 37% good and 3% excellent. Just over six days was suitable for field work last week.