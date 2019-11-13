Missouri gets more than $4 million for AmeriCorps volunteers

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - More than $4 million will go to support AmeriCorps civil service volunteers throughout Missouri.

Gov. Jay Nixon on Monday announced $4.2 million in grants will be available to 21 organizations. More than 800 AmeriCorps members will be funded.

Those in AmeriCorps serve for a year helping with projects including tutoring, assisting veterans and environmental stewardship.

The grants come from the Corporation for National and Community Service.

More than $520,000 is slated to go to the Missouri College Advising Corps. School districts are set to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars for AmeriCorps positions.

Other programs that will get grant money include a branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters and Teach for America.