Missouri Girl, 4, Brings Toys to NYC Storm Victims

NEW YORK (AP) - A 4-year-old girl from Kansas City has been delivering toys to New York City children affected by Superstorm Sandy.

Katherine Schell tells WCBS-TV that she was worried about other kids who "lost their animals."

Her mom, Katie Schell, says it was Katherine's idea to bring the toys to New York.

In three days, the Schells and their neighbors collected enough money to buy 1,800 stuffed animals.

A resident of hard-hit Far Rockaway, Queens, LaTannia Rakine, says the toy mission "meant the whole world" to her family.

The Schells brought 200 of the toys themselves.

A Kansas City trucking company is shipping the rest for free. Once those arrive, the Stephen Siller Foundation will help distribute them.