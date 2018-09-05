Missouri girl saves grandfather thanks to science fair project

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 10-year-old St. Louis girl was being credited Friday with helping save her grandfather's life after noticing that he was having a stroke, thanks to her science fair project.

Sophia Tabors told KMOV-TV she decided to study strokes after one of her grandfathers suffered one. The fourth-grader's project won a second-place ribbon.

Two months after the science fair, she sprang to action when her other grandfather suddenly dropped a bag of apples and simply stared at it. Sophia noticed his face was droopy on one side - a symptom of a stroke.

Sophia told her mom what was happening, and she called 911.

Dr. Amer Alshekhlee credited the girl's quick thinking with saving a lot of her grandfather's functions and probably his life.

The grandfather was recovering Friday.