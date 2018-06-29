Missouri gives money to help town after tornado

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A small northwest Missouri town hit by an EF2 tornado will get more than $375,000 from the state to help repair streets and remove debris.

Gov. Jay Nixon on Monday announced that the Department of Economic Development is giving a Community Development Block Grant to help Orrick recover from the May 10 tornado.

The town has been cleaning up after the storm tore roofs from houses and uprooted trees and power lines.

The grant will help remove remaining debris and repair other damage.

The state Division of Energy also is giving the Orrick school district an emergency low-interest loan of more than $350,000 to replace a storm-damaged heating and cooling system with one that's more energy efficient.