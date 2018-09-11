Missouri Golf Teams To Unveil New Facility

COLUMBIA - The Old Hawthorne is about to get a new look.

The Club at Old Hawthorne, which serves as the home of Mizzou Golf, plans to unveil its new Walsworth Family Golf Center on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. People who arrive 30 minutes early will get to meet the golf teams.

"The September 28 unveiling of the Walsworth Family Golf Center will give our golf programs one of the finest training facilities in the country," said Director of Athletics Mike Alden, in an interview with MUTigers.com.

Missouri's golf teams will have access to two indoor hitting bays, team locker rooms, coaches offices, team lounges and swing pattern analysis programs with the opening of the golf center. Old Hawthorne also backs up to a private chipping area and putting green.

The fundng of the new facility comes from an $8.3 million donation from Mizzou alumnus Don Walsworth to Mizzou's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. Walsworth currently runs his own publishing company and had two of his three children play on Mizzou's golf team.

Walsworth and his family plan to attend the opening. Other guests include Alden, Billy and Glenda Sapp, Ben Thomas, Mizzou Administrators, representatives from the Mizzou Golf programs and the Tiger Scholarship Fund.

The Fund's website offers more information on projects and donations.